COVID-19 Update: December 23

Haps Staff

The city of Busan added 21 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 1,553.

Four are contacts of Gyeongnam case 1062 through a religious service on the 13th at the Hanain Church in Guseo-dong, increasing related cases to six.

Inchang Nursing Hospital in Dong-gu, which had reported 128 cases as of yesterday, added one case from a patient.

Jeilnara nursing hospital in Dong-gu added 2 cases from its patients during hospital-wide testing, raising related cases to 23.

Health authorities identified 537 contacts in Busan linked to cases from the Busan University of Foreign Studies but none tested positive.

Seven cases today were family contacts, 2 were contacts of cases from other regions, 5 had unknown infection routes.

Haps Staff
