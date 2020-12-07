COVID-19 Update: December 8

The city of Busan added 23 new covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing the total caseload to 1,032.

Seven cases were linked to the Choyeon Music Rehearsal Studio, raising related cases to 160.

Health authorities confirmed 4 co-workers of Case 1007, linked to the Choyeon Music Rehearsal Studio, and asked those who visited the VFC Financial Service office at Saha-gu Garak Town to get tested.

Also, the Busan Environmental Corporation’s Saenggok office confirmed 4 cases including case 1025, who is family of 1007.

One case was added each to the 반석 Church in Sasang-gu and the Hakjang Sungsim nursing hospital, which went into a hospital-wide cohort-isolation yesterday.

Case 1015 is a Gyeongnam resident confirmed during a test for employment while case 1010 entered the country from Russia on the 5th. Case 1018 has an unclear infection route.