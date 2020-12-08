NewsBusan News

COVID-19 Update: December 9

BeFM News

The spread of COVID-19 in Busan remains at a dangerous level.

The city also concluded that the infection risk is high at convenience stores and street stalls or food carts and decided to limit late-night operations at these facilities.

Between December 1st to the 7th, Busan city added 200 new cases for a daily average of 28.6. Double-digit numbers have continued for 16 straight days.

Compared to the week before the second level of social distancing being applied in the city, the daily average number of confirmed cases increased.

There have been 10 clusters of infection. Infections linked to the Choyeon Music Rehearsal Studio have rapidly spread to a fitness club, workplaces, a nursing hospital, and schools, among others, raising the total caseload at the facilities to 154.

 

blank
Travel

