COVID-19 Vaccination Guide for Unvaccinated People
Target: Unvaccinated people aged 18 and older (born before in 2003)
Vaccine: mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna)
Vaccination period: Friday, October 1 – Saturday, October 16, 2021
Venue:
1 National Health Insurance Subscribers: Consigned medical institution of choice
2. National Health Insurance Non-subscribers: Vaccination center
Vaccination registration: Saturday, September 18, 20:00 – Thursday, September 30, 18:00
Online: Visit the KCDC website (ncvr.kdca.go.kr/) or scan the QR code on the above poster.
View COVID-19 vaccination information at www.busan.go.kr/eng/bsvaccination