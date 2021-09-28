COVID-19 Vaccination Guide for Unvaccinated People

Target: Unvaccinated people aged 18 and older (born before in 2003)

Vaccine: mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna)

Vaccination period: Friday, October 1 – Saturday, October 16, 2021

Venue:

1 National Health Insurance Subscribers: Consigned medical institution of choice

2. National Health Insurance Non-subscribers: Vaccination center

Vaccination registration: Saturday, September 18, 20:00 – Thursday, September 30, 18:00

Online: Visit the KCDC website (ncvr.kdca.go.kr/) or scan the QR code on the above poster.

View COVID-19 vaccination information at www.busan.go.kr/eng/bsvaccination