The City of Busan has released COVID-19 vaccination information for foreigners aged 75 and above in Korea.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE: Foreigners aged 75 years or older (born before December 31, 1946) who are long-term residents in Korea (longer than 90 days)

VACCINE TYPE: Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) COVID-19 vaccine

— 2 doses with an interval of 21 days in between

VACCINATION LOCATION: COVID-19 Vaccination Centers by district (free vaccination)

— Since each district will start vaccination at different times, you will be guided separately when applying for vaccination.

VACCINATION PROCEDURE

Applying for vaccination (April to June): Submit a written vaccination consent form to the local (Eup/Myeon/Dong) Community Center (In principle, it should be submitted in person by visiting the physical location.)

Long-term residents who do not have a foreigner registration number and those who are exempt from foreigner registration (Article 31 (1) of the Immigration Act) can apply for vaccination at the local (Eup/Myeong/Dong) Community Center after receiving a temporary administration number from a public health center. (You will need to bring your passport or ID.)

Receive confirmation of your vaccination date and time: You will be receiving this information from the community center individually via phone call, text message, etc.

Get vaccinated: Visit the vaccination center at the assigned date and time to receive the first dose. Revisit after 21 days to receive the second dose.

Make sure to bring your ID when you visit

After vaccination: Carefully observe your health condition for at least 3 days after vaccination

If fever or muscle pain persists for more than 3 days, seek medical attention from a healthcare provider. If a serious allergic reaction occurs, visit an emergency room immediately.

FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:

— Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency: ☏ 1339 (foreign language help available)

— Local Eup/Myeon/Dong Community Center

COVID-19 Vaccination Information for Foreigners Aged 75 and above

Languages:

Korean

English

Chinese (汉语)

Japanese (日本語)

Vietnamese (Tiếng Việt)

Khmer (ភាសាខ្មែរ)

Russian (Русский)

Nepali (नेपाली)

Lao (ລາວ)

Mongolian (МОНГОЛ)

Thai (ภาษาไทย)

Tagalog

Uzbek (Oʻzbek tili)

Consent Form for COVID-19 Vaccination and Personal Information Use and Collection (for foreigners)

Languages:

Korean

English

Chinese (汉语)

Japanese (日本語)

Russian (Русский)

Arabic

French