Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Crackdown on Illegal Lodgings Nets 13

By Haps Staff

During the peak summer vacation season, illegal lodging businesses around popular tourist destinations in Busan faced a crackdown.

The Special Judicial Police Department of Busan City reported that they had successfully caught 13 illegal lodging operations in action during the months of July and August.

Among these, 11 suspects, including a detective, were apprehended. These illegal lodgings were primarily Officetels, houses, apartments, and pensions. The crackdown revealed that some operators had been conducting their business for several months, making substantial profits.

The illegal lodging operations had been using various methods, including direct bookings through shared accommodation platforms, to evade legal requirements. According to the Public Health Management Act, these operators were supposed to report their businesses to the government and comply with sanitation and safety regulations. Violating this law could result in imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of less than 10 million won.

Busan City, especially with the upcoming 2030 Busan World Expo and international events, emphasizes the importance of maintaining a safe city image by cracking down on illegal accommodations and ensuring continuous monitoring.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Looks For Ways to Attract Chinese Tourists

SRT Tickets For Chuseok Go On Sale From Today

Busan-based Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) System, ‘Tabara,’ Begins Operations in Gijang

SRT Weekday Operations Change on Gyeongbu Line

Large-Scale Event to Promote Busan’s World Expo Bid Taking Place in Paris

Civic Groups Suggest Running Non-Stop KTX Service Between Busan and Suseo

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

Korea 101: The Book– Shares an In-depth Look at Korean Business

2023 Sancheong Expo Opens on September 15th

Busan Cafe Show Underway at BEXCO

Latin Film Festival Begins at the Busan Cinema Center

안첼로티는 레알 마드리드에서 어디로 가고 있으며 누가 그의 감독직을 대신할 것인가?

Busan
few clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
69 %
5.1kmh
20 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 