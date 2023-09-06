Crackdown on Illegal Lodgings Nets 13

During the peak summer vacation season, illegal lodging businesses around popular tourist destinations in Busan faced a crackdown.

The Special Judicial Police Department of Busan City reported that they had successfully caught 13 illegal lodging operations in action during the months of July and August.

Among these, 11 suspects, including a detective, were apprehended. These illegal lodgings were primarily Officetels, houses, apartments, and pensions. The crackdown revealed that some operators had been conducting their business for several months, making substantial profits.

The illegal lodging operations had been using various methods, including direct bookings through shared accommodation platforms, to evade legal requirements. According to the Public Health Management Act, these operators were supposed to report their businesses to the government and comply with sanitation and safety regulations. Violating this law could result in imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of less than 10 million won.

Busan City, especially with the upcoming 2030 Busan World Expo and international events, emphasizes the importance of maintaining a safe city image by cracking down on illegal accommodations and ensuring continuous monitoring.