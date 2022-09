The number of 112 reports and five major crimes in Busan decreased on year during this Chuseok holiday as the city spent its first holiday in three years without social distancing regulations.

During this year’s Chuseok holiday, a daily average of 3,821 reports were made to 112. It is 8.2% less than that of last year’s Chuseok holiday.

With a daily average of 21.6 cases this year, the number of five major crimes, including murder and robbery, also decreased by 31.6% on year.