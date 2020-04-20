Crime Statistics Fall 18% in Busan

According to Busan Police Agency, from the beginning of last month until the 12th of this month, 124,600 112 report calls were made, 18.1% fewer than the same period last year.

The number of crimes went down 3.3% and the five major crimes including murder and robbery decreased by 3.1%. Traffic accidents and cases of drunk driving decreased 26.3% and 25.4% respectively while juvenile crime and school violence both dropped by more than 20%.

A police official said the number of crimes and reports decreased due to social-distancing but internet fraud and mask fraud increased. ]