Crimes Down in Busan This Year During the Lunar New Year Holidays

After carrying out comprehensive public security measures for the lunar new year holiday, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency found that the five major crimes decreased by 15.3% and 112 reports by 6% compared to the same period last year.

Traffic accidents decreased by 34% from 112 cases to 74 cases, and injuries decreased by 50.3% from 179 cases to 89 cases.

In particular, the police noted that it made all-out efforts on crime prevention based on crime prevention analysis results from Crime Prevention Officers (CPO).

 

