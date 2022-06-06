NewsBusan News

“Crow Attacks” Rising in Busan

Damage caused by crows, including attacks on people, is on the rise in Busan.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, 97 calls to 119 had been made this year relating to incidents with crows.

The calls were related to attacks or to having nests removed from residential areas.

The increase in calls in spring is because spring is the breeding season for crows and crows mistake passersby as possible attackers on their young.

Haeundae Green City, with old and abundant trees, is considered a good environment for crows to make their nests and has received the most call incidents according to authorities.

As the breeding season is coming to a close, fewer incidents are likely to occur during the summer months.

