Cruise Entry Into Busan Port Expected to Resume Next April

The cruise ship industry, which has been suspended since February 2020, is expected to resume next April.

The Busan Port Authority announced that as a result of its latest non-face-to-face marketing campaign, a total of 28 cruises from three cruise lines will begin from Q2.

Costa Cruises “Serena” has scheduled 22 cruises for next year, with the ability to carry 3,780 passengers.

Silver Cruises “Silver Muse” is expected to visit Busan five times and has a capacity of 400 passengers.

MSC “Belishima” is also expected to visit Busan in April, with the capacity to carry 4,500 Japanese passengers.

The conditions of entry for passengers are expected to be fully vaccinated status and a negative PCR test.

Before COVID-19 hit, over a quarter of a million passengers entered the city through cruise tourism in Busan.