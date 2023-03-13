Cruise Ship Tourism in Busan Resumes From Tomorrow

Cruise ships will resume entry into Busan Port this week for the first time in more than three years since the beginning of the pandemic.

A 29,000-ton cruise ship, operated by a German company, will enter Busan Port at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

With the entry of the first vessel, more than 80 international cruise ships are scheduled to visit Busan this year.

The city will hold a special welcoming event with the Busan Tourism Association and deliver a commemorative plaque to celebrate the entry of the cruise ship.

It will also hang up a banner for the World Expo 2030 Busan bid and hold various performances including a naval military band performance.