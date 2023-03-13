Cruise Ship Tourism in Busan Resumes From Tomorrow

Image: Panstar Enterprise
Cruise ships will resume entry into Busan Port this week for the first time in more than three years since the beginning of the pandemic.

A 29,000-ton cruise ship, operated by a German company, will enter Busan Port at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

With the entry of the first vessel, more than 80 international cruise ships are scheduled to visit Busan this year.

The city will hold a special welcoming event with the Busan Tourism Association and deliver a commemorative plaque to celebrate the entry of the cruise ship.

It will also hang up a banner for the World Expo 2030 Busan bid and hold various performances including a naval military band performance.

