Cruise Tourism to Return to Busan Port With German Cruise Ship Visit in March

Cruise tourism at Busan Port will resume for the first time in three years since the pandemic started.

The Busan Port Authority announced that tourism will resume with the entry of a German cruise into Busan Port on March 15th, carrying 600 passengers from Japan.

More than 80 cruise ships are expected at Busan Port this year, recovering by about 70 to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

The port authority plans to strengthen marketing activities for Europe, the Americas, and Asia based on regional characteristics.

