Cruise Trips Departing From Busan to Begin in June

Cruise trips departing from Busan will resume three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Panstar Enterprises announced on the 17th that it will operate two charter cruise products that go around tourist spots in southern Kyushu, Japan from Busan as its home port in June.

On June 1st, a 4-day, 3-night course visiting Nagasaki and Yatsushiro Port in Kumamoto Prefecture, and on the 24th, a 5-day, 4-night course visiting Sasebo and Kagoshima will depart from Busan.

Costa Serena is a large luxury cruise ship with gross tonnage of 114,500 tons, hull length of 290 m, and has 17 floors, 1,500 rooms, 5 restaurants, 11 bars and lounges, and a super-large theater.

The maximum number of passengers is 3,780 and the number of crew members is 1,100.

Unlike the port cruise, where cruise passengers departing from abroad get off and , most passengers board in Busan and return to Busan after sightseeing.

On the 16th, Panstar Enterprises signed a charter contract for the ‘Costa Serena’ with Costa Cruises, a global cruise line, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Costa Cruises is a cruise line belonging to the Carnival Group, the world’s No. 1 cruise company.

An official from Panstar Enterprise said, “In line with the trend that has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have prepared three or four nights, including weekends, so that you can fully enjoy the key tourist attractions in southern Kyushu while lowering the price and schedule burden.”