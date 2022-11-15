What You Should Know About Transportation and Office Work For CSAT Day

The City of Busan is making every effort to support the students who will be taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday, November 17.

Students are scheduled to take the exam from 8:40 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in 64 high schools across Busan. All those taking the test must enter their appointed classrooms by 8:10 a.m. on the day of the exam.

On the day of the exam, the city will increase the operation of regular buses as well as village/neighborhood buses between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., especially for bus routes along the 64 test site locations.

The bus-only lane system will be suspended from 7 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., except for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, while the self car-free day program will be temporarily stopped on the day of the test. The Busan Metropolitan City Fire & Disaster Headquarters will offer rides to students with disabilities requiring assistance getting to their testing locations.

Workers at government offices, public agencies, financial firms, schools and companies with more than 50 employees will be allowed to arrive at work by 10 a.m., an hour later than usual. The city hopes to curb early morning traffic congestion to allow students to get to their exams on time.

Construction work near test sites will also be restricted to reduce noise and interference for students taking their foreign language listening and speaking tests, which will start at 1:05 p.m. and last until 1:40 p.m.

Flights at Gimhae Airport will also not be allowed to land or depart during that time.

Students With COVID-19

If an exam taker is tested for COVID-19 on the day before the CSAT, they will first check their COVID-19 test results before getting assigned to a test site in consultation with the city’s education office.

Exam takers without a means of transport can request one from the city’s education office and use health center vehicles, quarantine transport, and more.

Test takers confirmed with COVID-19 and those under self-quarantine can take the exam from a separate location within the 62 general testing sites, at one of the 2 separate testing sites for self-quarantine subjects, or from a hospital test site for confirmed patients.