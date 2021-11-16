NewsBusan News

What You Should Know About Transportation and Office Work For CSAT Day

The biggest day for high school seniors is back as the annual College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT) returns this Thursday around the nation.

Busan City News

The City of Busan is making every effort to support the 28,424 students who will be taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday, November 18.

Students are scheduled to take the exam from 8:40 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in 64 high schools across Busan. All those taking the test must enter their appointed classrooms by 8:10 a.m. on the day of the exam.

On the day of the exam, the city will increase the operation of regular buses as well as village/neighborhood buses between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., especially for bus routes along the 64 test site locations.

The bus-only lane system will be suspended from 7 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., except for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, while the self car-free day program will be temporarily stopped on the day of the test. The Busan Metropolitan City Fire & Disaster Headquarters will offer rides to students with disabilities requiring assistance getting to their testing locations.

Workers at government offices, public agencies, financial firms, schools and companies with more than 50 employees will be allowed to arrive at work by 10 a.m., an hour later than usual. The city hopes to curb early morning traffic congestion to allow students to get to their exams on time.

Construction work near test sites will also be restricted to reduce noise and interference for students taking their foreign language listening and speaking tests, which will start at 1:07 p.m. and last until 1:35 p.m.

