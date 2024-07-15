Image: BGF Retail
CU Launches 1240ml Extra-Large Iced Americano

By Haps Staff

A 1240ml iced Americano, the largest size available in convenience store instant coffee, has been introduced.

In response to the increasing coffee consumption trend, CU has designed its instant coffee brand, Get Americano, in the extra-large which costs 2,800 won.

This new product contains double the amount of espresso compared to the regular Get Iced Americano, with a total of 4 shots.

Compared to the large coffees from low-cost coffee shops, which typically contain 2 shots of espresso, this product offers a lower price while enhancing quality, maximizing cost-effectiveness.

To match the extra-large coffee size, the cup ice used is also in an extra-large size of 650g. The specially designed plastic cup holds transparent and solid ice made with advanced ice-making technology, ensuring the ice melts slowly. The lid has two straw holes, allowing two people to share the drink.

CU has launched this extra-large iced Americano due to the steady increase in demand for large-sized convenience store coffee as coffee prices rise with the increasing cost of coffee beans.

Sales of Get coffee by volume in the first half of this year showed a 6.9% increase for L (255ml), a 42.7% increase for XL (525ml), and a remarkable 686.2% increase for Venti (840ml) compared to the previous year.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

