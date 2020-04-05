Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Haps Staff

The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.

Spring Flavors at Camellia – The lobby buffet offers a taste of spring ingredients with specialties from beef carpaccio to bibimbap with seafood and seaweed.

O’Kims – Pop the cork on some quality champagne glass specials from Veuve Cliquot and Veuve Cliquot Rose.

Panorama Lounge – Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea set with sweet desserts including Black Tea Madeleine and blueberry tarts.

Sheobul – Enjoy the tastes of local spring vegetables and seafood with their bibimbap with sea squirt and fresh spring greens.

Chosun Deli – Special treats for spring, including carrot cake and grapefruit tarts will tempt your tastebuds.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Yoona Kang -
Any Korean, who has memories of going to a street market with mom or with friends after school, would remember the Korean tongasu in 1980s or 1990s. Here you can taste the good memories.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting “Full Menu Welcome Back Party” This Wednesday

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a "Full Menu Welcome Back Party" this Wednesday evening.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Gourmet Chicken at Fast-Casual Prices

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Dynamic Busan Magazine lays out three great places around the city to get a taste of some Korean-style chicken.
Read more

The Latest

Watch the Trailer to “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula”

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The highly anticipated sequel "Train to Busan 2" has given us the first glimpse of what to expect from director Yeon Sang-ho.
Read more

Etihad Relaunches Some Flights to Seoul

Travel Haps Staff -
Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad has relaunched select flights to Incheon International Airport in Seoul.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: April 6 – April 12

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

부산시립박물관, ‘온라인으로 즐기는 박물관’ 개장

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시립박물관이 동영상과 가상현실(Virtual Reality, VR) 기술을 활용해 박물관을 둘러보는 ‘온라인으로 즐기는 박물관’을 개장한다.
Read more

Local Election Campaigning in Full Swing

Busan News BeFM News -
South Korea kicked off six days of overseas elections for the April parliamentary polls last Wednesday with only about half the eligible voters being allowed to cast ballots due to the new coronavirus.
Read more

Busan City Trivia Returns This Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
Test your brain against the best in the city at Busan City Trivia Night this Sunday evening at 7 p.m.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2.7 ° C
3 °
2 °
69 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °

Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea