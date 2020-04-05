Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.

Spring Flavors at Camellia – The lobby buffet offers a taste of spring ingredients with specialties from beef carpaccio to bibimbap with seafood and seaweed.

O’Kims – Pop the cork on some quality champagne glass specials from Veuve Cliquot and Veuve Cliquot Rose.

Panorama Lounge – Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea set with sweet desserts including Black Tea Madeleine and blueberry tarts.

Sheobul – Enjoy the tastes of local spring vegetables and seafood with their bibimbap with sea squirt and fresh spring greens.

Chosun Deli – Special treats for spring, including carrot cake and grapefruit tarts will tempt your tastebuds.