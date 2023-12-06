Cultural Events to Look Forward to in Jinju This December

Jinju City is set to illuminate the year-end with an array of cultural events, including the Christmas Tree Chambit Cultural Festival, the International Jazz Festival, and a midnight bell-ringing ceremony.

Throughout December, Jinju City will host the ‘2023 Christmas Tree Chambit Cultural Festival,’ taking place in the historic Railway Culture Park, a modern cultural heritage site with a century of history. The festival kicked off with the lighting ceremony on the 3rd, transforming the area with large Christmas trees, sculptures, and captivating performances.

The festivities extend throughout the month with various performances, including free cotton candy and bungeoppang sharing events every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 p.m.

Fridays feature the first CCM competition, while the Chambit Festival with the city’s tourism character, Hamo, will run daily from the 22nd to the 25th. Additionally, the enchanting ‘Wish Card Hanging’ will be a nightly occurrence.

The ‘2023 Jinju International Jazz Festival’ is set to captivate music enthusiasts from the 5th to the 8th at venues such as the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center, Asia Lakeside Hotel, and Jinju MBC. The main stage at the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center will host jazz performances on the 7th and 8th, featuring artists like Card the Garden, Black Ball Boogie, ALO, and the rock band Guckkasten.

The grand finale of the year’s celebrations unfolds on the 31st with the ‘2023 New Year’s Eve Bell-Ringing Ceremony’ at the lawn plaza in front of Jinju Castle’s Patriotic Bell Pavilion and General Kim Si-min’s statue.

This event marks the conclusion of 2023 and welcomes a hopeful and dynamic 2024.

Pre-ceremony events include busking performances, street dances, invited singers, drum performances, and a VR drawing show.

The main event includes ringing the bell 33 times, lighting hope-filled candles with citizens, and a spectacular fireworks display. Booths offering rice cake soup and tea to warm up the night, and a chance to post wishes for the new year are also scheduled.