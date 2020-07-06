Image: Busan Museum
Arts & Culture

Cultural Experience Center in Busan Museum Reopens

Haps Staff

The Cultural Experience Center in Busan Museum has reopened again using an online reservation system.

Located on the first floor of Dongrae Hall, the Cultural Experience Center is a popular space for a tea ceremony experience, traditional costume experience, and a table book experience among others.

It has been closed since February due to COVID-19.

Song Eui-jeong, head of the Busan Museum of Art, said, “I look forward to having a fun experience to relieve fatigue caused by prolonged COVID-19 through various experience programs of the cultural experience center.”

Applications can be made at the Busan Museum website. For other details, please refer to the notice on the website of the Busan Museum or contact the Cultural Experience Center at 051-610-7156. 

Haps Staff
Travel

