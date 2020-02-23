Cultural Facilities to Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Fears

Some of the city’s most popular cultural attractions will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city of Busan sent out an emergency letter yesterday asking for cultural facilities to close from yesterday.

Affected attractions include the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art and the Busan Museum of Art.

The museums will be closed until further notice.

Libraries, sports facilities, PC Rooms, and shuttle buses were also mentioned as places to avoid for the time being by the government.