Cultural Heritage Administration Plans to Offer Discounts to Vaccinated People

The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to offer discounts and other promotions at its sites as part of the ongoing efforts to get people vaccinated across the country.

According to the CHA, those who have been vaccinated will be eligible to apply for free guided tours at royal palaces and other venues within 14 days following their vaccination.

The administration said they will limit in-person attendance for programs in June only to those who are vaccinated and give them priority for programs based in July through September.

Many of the promotions that are also put out by the Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation are also available to those who have had their first shot.

They also said that there would be discounts on traditional performances and the entrance fee to the Korean Cultural House.

Details of the promotions can be found on their websites.