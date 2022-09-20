Cultural Space ‘Busan City Hall In and Out’ Opens

The city of Busan held the opening ceremony of ‘Busan City Hall In and Out’, a representative model of the Busan Children’s Complex Cultural Space to create a living area, on the first floor of the city hall yesterday

‘Busan City Hall In and Out’ is a new concept playground that combines cutting-edge technology and culture with functions such as play, reading, digital experience, and learning on 992㎡ in the lobby on the first floor of the city hall.

‘Creativity Space’ where you can play and read books, join the ‘Imagination Space’ where you can expand your imagination through digital experiences such as a media art exhibition hall, a 3D fairy tale experience hall, an LED media wall, and VR realistic space.

It is composed of a ‘learning space’ where various future technology education such as AI lectures and coding courses can be performed and English games conducted by native speakers.

In the ‘Media Art Exhibition Hall’, an immersive digital experience space with a total length of 18m, masterpiece works by Impressionist painters such as Monet, Van Gogh, and Klimt, as well as the works of media artist Lee Yeon Kang.

The metaverse world unfolds in the 3D realistic fairy tale experience hall. You can touch the contents of ‘The World’s Largest Library’ and ‘The Great Escape from the Dinosaur World’ together with the fairy tale teacher, and you can also go inside.

The Fairy Tale Experience Center is for infants and children in the lower grades of elementary school, and from the 26th, it will be operated by a reservation system through the Busan City Hall website (library.busan.go.kr/openlib).

Meanwhile, on September 24 and 25, the ‘Children’s Festival in and Out’ will be held to commemorate the opening. A photo booth that provides pleasant memories to family visitors who visit ‘In and Out’ on the weekend.

There are various events such as digital tattoos and English games with native speakers.

The In and Out at Busan City Hall is open daily except on holidays, and the operating hours are from 9:00 to 19:00 on weekdays and from 10:00 to 18:00 on weekends.