Culture and Art Flea Market to be Held at Citizen’s Park Every Saturday Until April

A culture and art flea market will be held at Busan Citizens Park every Saturday from the 18th until the end of October.

The culture and art flea market named “Boogi Sanghwae”, marks its second anniversary this year, and is prepared to support the sales channels of art creators suffering from COVID-19, such as emerging and young artists, and to provide a forum for cultural and artistic communication to citizens.

In the first event held for a month in November last year, artists of various genres participated and many citizens had the opportunity to experience culture and art in their daily life.

In particular, one-day classes and caricature experience booths were very popular among family visitors.

This year’s culture and art flea market consists of more diverse things to see and enjoy as social distancing was lifted. Last year, the focus was on ‘trying’ at the culture and art flea market, but this year, they aim to make it permanent.

The flea market will consist of craft, art, textile and fashion booths, as well as sales, exhibition, and experience booths combined with various themes with about 50 booths participating.

Street art and busking performances will also be held.

It is held every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm, and it turns into a night market during the hot season.

If Saturday is not possible due to bad weather such as rain or strong wind, the event will be held on the following Saturday and Sunday for two consecutive days.