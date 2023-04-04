Culture and Art Flea Market to be Held at Citizen’s Park on Saturday’s Until October

The culture and art flea market “Boogi Shop” returns to Busan Citizens Park starting on Saturday, April 8th until the end of October.

The Culture and Arts Flea Market, which is a venue to activate the distribution of cultural and artistic content by art creators and designed to allow citizens to have closer and more intimate contact with culture in their daily lives, not only sells products such as crafts, paintings, and design props from local workshops but you are also able to enjoy exhibitions and performances together.

Celebrating its 3rd year this year, the concept of Boogie Shop is ‘Art Picnic’, an art market with small themes of pleasure, environment, memories, and relaxation every month in Busan Citizens Park where you can feel a sense of leisure.

Taking place in the Pillar of Memory area of ​​Busan Citizens Park, about 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists.

Various performances such as children’s musicals and popera concerts will be presented to citizens twice a day.

The event is held every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the first half of April to May and the second half of September to October, in line with the spring and fall seasons, when there are many visitors to Busan Citizens Park due to warm weather this year.

They take a short break during the summer months of June-August.