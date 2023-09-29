“Culture Month” Offers Great Events in Korea This October

To celebrate the arrival of ‘Culture Month’ in October, a variety of cultural events are set to take place across the nation.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism revealed plans for a series of cultural events taking place nationwide. These festivities are designed to commemorate ‘Culture Month’ next month and mark the 10th anniversary of the designation of ‘Culture Day.’

This year’s grand celebration for Culture Month will unfold in the captivating Jaeun Island area in Shinan-gun, Jeollanam-do, under the theme ‘1004 Islands, Fly with Art!’. The event is scheduled from October 20th to 22nd and promises an array of enthralling experiences.

Highlights include a mesmerizing orchestra concert featuring 104 pianos, a b-boying contest, and a lecture by acclaimed installation artist James Turrell. To tantalize your taste buds, a delightful food truck known as ‘Shinan’s Gourmet,’ offering delectable dishes prepared with local ingredients, will be on hand. For further details, be sure to visit the official Culture Month website.

Additionally, the ‘Culture Day 10th Anniversary Festa’ will be held nationwide.

Culture Day is a visionary initiative aimed at enhancing cultural accessibility, offering discounts or free admission when utilizing cultural and sports facilities on the last Wednesday of each month.

As part of the festivities, a ‘Special Happiness’ program will be presented at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul from October 20th to 22nd, under the slogan ‘A day with culture to meet every day.’

This event promises an array of special exhibitions, pop-up displays, a cultural market showcasing everyday life, and encore presentations of iconic cultural programs. Notably, the ‘2023 Youth Microphone Festival,’ featuring talented young and seasoned artists, is scheduled for the 21st and 22nd of the coming month.

Cultural coupons will also be distributed to ensure that everyone can enjoy culture without financial constraints during October.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will generously provide a total of 31,000 ‘cultural coupons to meet every day,’ equating to 1,000 coupons per day on its website.

Additionally, cultural events will come alive at heritage sites, art galleries, and museums across the nation.

Highlights include the National Museum’s nighttime opening, the enchanting ‘Big Door Concert’ featuring outdoor jazz performances at the National Asia Culture Center, a performance by the renowned a cappella group King’s Singers in Korea, the ACC brunch concert ’48-hour Italian trip with opera,’ and the Joseon Royal Tomb Cultural Festival.

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Deoksugung Palace, will host an online performance by the celebrated singer Jang Ki-ha on October 27th in conjunction with the ongoing ‘Jang Ucchin Retrospective.’ The performance will be accessible through the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s YouTube channel.

Numerous festivals showcasing local cultural treasures are set to captivate audiences.

In Gyeongnam province, the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival will illuminate the cityscape from October 8th to 22nd.

Additional highlights include the Imsil N Cheese Festival from the 6th to the 9th, the Gimje Horizon Festival spanning from the 5th to the 9th, and the aromatic delights of the Gangneung Coffee Festival from the 6th to the 9th, and the Namhae German Beer Festival from October 6th to the 8th.