‘Culture Park in Taejongdae: Carnic Festival’ is Announced

By Haps Staff

‘Culture Park in Taejongdae: Carnic Festival,’ is set to take place at the Taejongdae Drive-in Theater on September 16th.

This festival represents one of the cultural and tourism content initiatives leveraging the unique theater space. Embracing the drive-in theater concept, the festival will be a car picnic, allowing attendees to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their vehicles.

The event promises a comprehensive picnic cultural festival amidst the beauty of nature, featuring OST concerts and movie screenings.

Attendees can also embark on a journey through Taejongdae Resort on the Danubi Train, accompanied by a storyteller, and explore an exhibition of eco-friendly vehicles and camping equipment.

Since its official launch on May 3rd, the Taejongdae Drive-in Theater has seen remarkable success, reaching over 3,500 vehicles in its first 100 days. As of the last month, the count has risen to 3,840 vehicles. Even with weather-related screening disruptions, such as sea fog, an average of 42 vehicles have been attending daily.

The drive-in theater, capable of hosting 122 cars simultaneously, has screened a variety of films, including ‘Dream,’ ‘Crime City 3,’ ‘Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning,’ ‘Smuggling,’ and ‘Concrete Utopia.’

It operates daily, with one screening on weekdays and two on weekends and public holidays, all starting at 8 p.m.

