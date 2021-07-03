Current Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Operating Schedule

The Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams is in operation currently, though only offering one show per evening.

Due to COVID-19, performances once a day and operating hours for each season will be adjusted.

The current operating schedule is:

May to August: 8:00 pm – 8:30 pm

September to October: 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Closed on Mondays for regular inspection

The experience fountain is not operating due to concerns about infection by droplet contact.

Story and song requests are not accepted at this time.

The music selection for the night shows will consist of hundreds of songs ranging from 5 genres including classical and pop.

The first portion of the Sunset Fountain, the world’s largest ground fountain, was opened in 2009 and attracts more than 1 million visitors every year.