TravelLocal Destinations

Current Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Operating Schedule

Haps Staff

The Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams is in operation currently, though only offering one show per evening.

Due to COVID-19, performances once a day and operating hours for each season will be adjusted.

Image: City of Busan

The current operating schedule is:

May to August: 8:00 pm – 8:30 pm 

September to October: 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm 

Closed on Mondays for regular inspection

The experience fountain is not operating due to concerns about infection by droplet contact.

Story and song requests are not accepted at this time.

The music selection for the night shows will consist of hundreds of songs ranging from 5 genres including classical and pop.

The first portion of the Sunset Fountain, the world’s largest ground fountain, was opened in 2009 and attracts more than 1 million visitors every year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
26 ° C
26 °
23.1 °
89 %
5.7kmh
90 %
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 