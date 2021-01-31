Dine & Drink

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Haps Staff

The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Violation of the ordinance will result in a fine of up to 3 million won.

At restaurants, dining service must conclude by 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are allowed to have in-service during their entire business hours.

Bars also must close at 9 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until February 14th however a review on February 7th may change the restrictions.

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dynamic Busan Staff -
If you've sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it's about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Warm Winter Snacks to Eat on the Street

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Baby it's cold outside, but Busan's streets are full of delectable dishes to warm you up and drive the winter blues away.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Confusion, Frustration Over One Hour Cafe Limit Time

Haps Staff -
A week since customers were allowed to return to cafes, a lot of confusion and frustration among patrons, workers, and owners about the one-hour sitting time rule recommended in the latest quarantine guidelines instituted by the city.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Step into the Land of Smiles at Thaibin in Oncheon-dong

Cindy Choi -
Located about 590 meters from Exit 5 of Myeongryun subway station, Thaibin's large, beautiful exterior invites you into their modern two-story interior filled with greenery and unique decorations while the outside terrace has bungalows for a more intimate dining experience.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Haps Staff -
Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top "hangover cures" by National Geographic UK.
Read more
Dine & Drink

City of Busan to do Special Inspection of 2,939 Cafeterias Citywide

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will conduct a special inspection from the 22nd to the 29th at cafeterias to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

The Latest

Lotte Giants Spring Camp Exhibition Schedule Released

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants will play nine spring camp games in March which is a tune-up ahead of spring training which begins March 20.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 1 – February 7

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

부산박물관, 2021년 새해맞이 온라인 행사 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산박물관은 오는 2월 3일부터 14일까지 부산박물관 홈페이지를 방문하는 시민들을 위한 새해맞이 온라인 행사로 "봄이왔소! 행복하소!"를 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Helpful Tax Tips for Foreigners Filing Taxes in Korea

Lifestyle Busan City News -
With tax season once again upon us, here are a few tips from the National Tax Service (NTS) to help file your taxes in Korea.
Read more

Korea Tourism Organization Begins New ‘2021 On:tact Gangwon Global Snow Campaign’

Travel Haps Staff -
In order to promote Gangwon-do as a winter tourism destination along with early recovery of the tourism industry stagnant due to the COVID-19 situation, the Korea Tourism Organization will actively utilize a non-face-to-face public relations campaign in 2021 named 'On:tact Gangwon Global Snow Campaign'.
Read more

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
light rain
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
93 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
3 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
8 °

Dine & Drink

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
If you've sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it's about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.
Read more

Warm Winter Snacks to Eat on the Street

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Baby it's cold outside, but Busan's streets are full of delectable dishes to warm you up and drive the winter blues away.
Read more

Confusion, Frustration Over One Hour Cafe Limit Time

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
A week since customers were allowed to return to cafes, a lot of confusion and frustration among patrons, workers, and owners about the one-hour sitting time rule recommended in the latest quarantine guidelines instituted by the city.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 