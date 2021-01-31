Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Violation of the ordinance will result in a fine of up to 3 million won.

At restaurants, dining service must conclude by 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are allowed to have in-service during their entire business hours.

Bars also must close at 9 p.m.

Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day and eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

Street vendors are also only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Masks should also be worn when not eating or drinking.

The new enforcement lasts until February 14th however a review on February 7th may change the restrictions.

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.