Current Social Distancing Measures Extended Another Two Weeks in Busan

Social distancing level 3, including additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area, has been extended for two more weeks until Sunday, August 22, 2021.

New Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 3 (with some adjusted quarantine measures)

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

(Private gatherings) Ban on private gatherings of 5 or more people

Except when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather(including long-distance family gatherings during vacation, weekends and more); when it is required for the care of children, the elderly, or the disabled (including care giver); when people gather for games at sports facilities with the facility’s manager; when the families of the bride and groom have a meeting (gatherings of up to 8 persons to be allowed); when people gather for traditional first-birthday parties for babies, celebrations known as ‘doljanchi’ (including specialized doljanchi venues)(gatherings of up to 16 persons to be allowed).

– Reservations or entrance of 5 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited

Other gatherings & events

– Ban on rallies with over 50 participants

* For rallies, the number of participants includes those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

– Wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, ventilate and disinfect regularly

Maintain 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distancing in the facilities

2. Multi-use Facilities

Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), ventilate and disinfect regularly, appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor)

Facilities in Group 1

A ban on gatherings for entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, hold’em pubs (card game pubs)

Facilities in Group 2

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries (including unmanned cafes, convenience stores and street vendors)

– Take-out and delivery only past 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

– When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

– Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

A ban on gatherings for singing rooms

– Coin singing rooms: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day

Bathhouses/saunas: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), ban on using sleeping room

In case of cluster infection, employees are required to take a PCR test every two weeks.

Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise): Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) but limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) in gyms for intense group exercise (GX) including zumba, tae-bo, spinning, aerobics, step classes, kickboxing and more.

– (swimming pool) Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, keep on shower empty between showers (except with partitions)

– (table tennis) allowed to stay for up to two hours only in the facility, ban on tennis tournaments or competitions, keep 2-meter distance between table tennis tables

– (Badminton, tennis, squash, etc.) allowed to stay for up to two hours only in the facility, ban on competitions, gatherings of up to 1.5 times the number of players by sport to be allowed.

– (Intense group exercise (GX)) play music with a tempo between 100 and 120 beats per minute(bpm), ban on shower facilities

– (Gym) ban on sports with contact between people, such as sparring, competitions, etc.

– Ban on shower facilities (except swimming pool)

Direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage).

Facilities in Group 3

Private academies: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) or keep one empty seat between seats, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

-(dormitory types) required to submit PCR test result before entering the academy

Movie theaters, concert halls: Keep one seat empty between customers (sitting next to a companion is permitted); eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages); limit on the audience number up to 5,000 per performance.

Study rooms and cafes: Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

Wedding halls: Limit on the number of people (less than 50 or 1 person/4㎡ in each wedding hall)

Funeral homes: Limit on the number of people (less than 50 or 1 person/4㎡ in each funeral parlor)

Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

Indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise)

Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), ban on shower facilities; eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages), required to give notice to treadmills users limiting speed to a maximum of 6km/h, required to wear a face mask while dancing at dancing academies

Amusement parks: Limit capacity to 50%

Water parks: Limit capacity to 30%

Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

Retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡): Visitor temperature checks, mandatory to wear a face mask, ban on gathering for events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

– Large stores(larger than 3,000㎡): keep a visitor log

Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners): Limit capacity to 30%

Internet cafes (PC bangs): Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions), eating food is prohibited (except with partitions)

Facilities in Other facilities

Sports Stadium: Admission of spectators (20%) (30% for outdoor events), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages), keep one seat empty between seats (sitting next to a companion is permitted), ban on shouting or cheering

Velodromes, regattas and racecourses (national and public facilities): Limit capacity to 20%

Museums and art galleries: Limit on the number of people (50% of 1 person/6㎡)

Accommodation: Prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room, ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues, number of room reservations limited to 3/4 room capacity

Party rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), comply with the number of private gatherings allowed, ban on new entry after 10:00 p.m.

Library: Limit capacity to 50%

Kids café: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)

International conferences and workshops: keep two seats empty between fixed seats or two-meter distance between seats

Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities): The required number of players by sport ※ Gatherings of up to 1.5 times the number of players by sport to be allowed.

Eating food is prohibited.

’Doljanchi’ specialized venues: comply with the number of private gatherings allowed by social distancing level

Exhibits and expos: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) except staff in each booth

Massage salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

Religious facilities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 20 percent seat capacity (keep one seat empty between seats), but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals and accommodation

– outdoor event with less than 50 people is allowed.

-Prohibited from eating food, prohibited from chanting or praying loudly

Businesses considered high-risk:

Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

– All indoor facilities, outdoor locations where people cannot stay 2 meters apart; administrative fine to be imposed for violations

– Even in outdoor settings, wearing a mask is mandatory at large gatherings for rallies, festivals large scale concerts and events, beaches and parks (including Busan Citizens Park, Children’s Park, Songsanghyeon Square, Busan Jungang Park and Geumgang Park).

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage) in vehicle (except international flights)

School: 1/3 ~ 2/3 of student capacity recommended (2/3 for high school)

Exam: keep over 1.5-meter distance between seats, install waiting room, entrance control except for examinees and those persons assisting with the exam

– Exams hosted by central government, local governments and public organizations comply with quarantine measures at each exam.

Unauthorized school:

– Schools with full-day classes or dormitory schools are to impose quarantine measures of a private academy

– Schools run by religious facilities are to impose quarantine measures of religious facilities

Work schedule: To avoid crowded work environments, use flexible work schedules, or adjust start/end times of work and lunch hours and encourage 20% of staff to work from home.

A violation of the quarantine rules at facilities in groups 1 and 2 even once will immediately result in operations being shut down for two weeks.

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” policy on rule violations. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners and operators.

For more detailed guidelines, please visit the city’s website in Korean only.