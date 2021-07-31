Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
Current Social Distancing Measures Extended Another Week in Busan

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will extend the 24-hour ban on five entertainment facilities by one more week.

The city announced yesterday that the extension of the administrative order prohibiting the gathering at entertainment facilities and singing practice facilities, which was originally effective until the 1st of next month to the 8th of next month.

Subject to the ban on gathering are 5 types of entertainment facilities and colatechs, dancing halls, hold’em pubs, hold’em game rooms, and singing practice centers.

Coin Singing Practice Center is excluded from the group ban and can be operated from August 2nd, but the operation is limited from 22:00 to 5:00 the next day.

Restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, and food stalls are only allowed for take-out and delivery from 22:00 to 5:00 the next day.

Vaccine incentives will also be suspended until the 8th of next month, and private gatherings will be allowed up to 4 people as it is now.

Even those who have completed vaccinations are obliged to wear a mask even when doing outdoor activities such as using the beach, parks, and sports facilities.

Private gatherings are currently allowed up to 4 to 8 people for immediate family gatherings, and 4 to 16 people in the case of birthday parties for 1-year-olds.

 

