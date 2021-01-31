Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
Current Social Distancing Measures Extended Two More Weeks

Haps Staff

Acting Busan Mayor Byeong-jin Lee announced that the current Level 2 social distancing measures will be extended from today until February 14th.

In recent weeks, the number of confirmed cases centered on acquaintances, family members, and high-risk facilities, and the infection production index, which had decreased to 0.66, rose to 1.14.

As the risk of re-proliferation of infection is high due to the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, the policy is to maintain the current Level 2 of distancing in accordance with the government policy for quarantine effect.

However, there is a possibility that the stage will be adjusted after a week considering the impact on the local economy.

Until the 14th, including the Lunar New Year holidays, the nationwide special quarantine measures prohibiting private meetings with more than 5 people will be maintained. 

The city of Busan plans to conduct intensive inspections with the ward, military, and related organizations to prevent loopholes in quarantine due to the easing of distancing and will continue to block the spread of COVID-19 through situation management for high-risk groups.

