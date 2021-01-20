Current Social Distancing Rules (Level 2.5) in Busan

The 2.5 social distancing level, including additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area, has been extended until Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2.5 (with some enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective Monday, January 18 until Sunday, January 31, 2021)

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control

Required quarantine rules: wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, maintain 2-meter distancing among facility users, ventilate and disinfect regularly, limit on the number of facility users

1. Gatherings/Events

Ban on private gatherings of 5 or more people

However, family members and those sharing the same residence as listed on their resident registration card may gather indoors and outdoors for everyday life activities

*Family members refer to immediate family members stated on the family relations registration card

Ban on other assemblies/gatherings/events of 50 or more

– A ban on five or more people from gathering at restaurants and multi-use facilities

Reservations and entries of five or more people will be prohibited at restaurants and multi-use facilities

– Exhibits, expos and international conferences: Limit on the number of people (1 person/16㎡)

2. Multi-use Facilities

Priority facilities: Limit on the number of people and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log, disinfect and ventilate)

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” rule on priority facilities. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

A ban on gatherings in the 5 types of entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas)

Door-to-door sales and direct sales promotion halls: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed) and singing, limit on the number of people (1 person/16㎡)

Singing rooms: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), allowed up to 4 persons in one room, rooms must be immediately disinfected after use and then can be used 30 minutes later (Keep a register of customers).

The same quarantine measures are applied to coin singing rooms when there is a manager present for infectious disease prevention and control. Allowed only one person in one room if 1 person/8㎡ quarantine measure can’t be observed.

Indoor standing performance halls: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), standing is prohibited, keep a 2-meter (at least 1 meter) distance between seats

Restaurants/cafes (including unmanned cafes): Take-out and delivery only past 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

Observance of one of the following measures (for facilities larger than 50 ㎡): ① 1-meter distance between tables; ② Spaces between seats/tables; ③ Installment of partitions between tables

Buffets: Use of plastic gloves or hand sanitizers before and after use of tongs, plates, and utensils; keep distance between users in line for food.

Card game (poker) pubs: Suspension of operations

Regular facilities: Limit on the number of people and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

– Indoor sports facilities: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), Eating food is prohibited (water, non-alcohol beverage is permitted), room style facilities such as screen golf are permitted up to 4 people per room. Operation of shower rooms is prohibited except swimming.

Ban on gatherings in gyms for intense group exercise (GX) including zumba, tae-bo, spinning, aerobics, step classes, kickboxing, and more

– Outdoor winter sports facilities (including ice rinks, snow sledding trails, and ski resorts):

Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; limit on number of users to 1/3 of capacity; suspension of operations of all restaurants, cafes, and shuttle buses

– Wedding halls, funeral halls: Limit on the number of people to less than 50.

– Bathhouses: Limit on the number of people (1 person/16㎡), eating food is prohibited, no operations of saunas in bathhouses

– Movie theaters: Keep one seat empty between customers, suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

– Concert halls: keep two seats empty between seats, eating food is prohibited

– PC rooms: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), all customers will also be required to sit apart from one another.

– Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; Minors; limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited

– Private academies (excluding study rooms): Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two seats empty between students.

Keep a 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distance in the facility, No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed).

One-on-one teaching or up to 4 persons with the installment of partitions in one space is allowed for lessons that involve the risk of droplet dispersal, such as singing or wind instruments.

Mandatory closure of accommodation areas (only allowed operating after COVID-19 test of students).

Job training centers: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed), limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two seats empty between seats

– Study rooms and cafes: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; group rooms up to 50% capacity; keep one seat empty between seats; eating food is prohibited

– Amusement and water parks: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; limit on the number of users to 1/3 of capacity

– Barbershops/hair salons: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, a limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), or keep two seats empty between customers.

– Department stores·large supermarkets: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; visitor temperature checks, ban on the gathering of events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

– Retail stores other than department stores and large supermarkets (larger than 300 ㎡): Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

– Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day (eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited).

– Street vendors are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 PM. until 5:00 AM the next day (eating food is prohibited).

National and public facilities:

– Suspended operations of velodromes, regattas, racecourses, and casinos

– Sports facilities: Number of people limited to 20% capacity

– Other facilities: Number of people limited to 30% capacity

Social welfare facilities: Number of people limited to 30% capacity; Operating under strict quarantine measures.

Facilities’ operations shall be partially suspended and only provide emergency care in consideration of increasing virus cases within a region or the risk/disinfection situation at facilities

Other facilities: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

All indoor facilities, outdoor locations where people cannot stay 2 meters apart

Sports activities: No spectators at games

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask

Residents in the metropolitan area are strongly advised to refrain from visiting other regions for the purpose of travel or business trips

The reservation capacity for transportation services (e.g. KTX, express buses) will be reduced to 50% (except air flights).

School: 1/3 capacity

Religious activities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 10 percent seat capacity, but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Work Pattern:

Working from home recommended for a proportion of workers per organization/division (e.g: 1/3 of employees)

Mandatory wearing of face masks in businesses considered high-risk (distribution and logistics centers, call centers)

Other Activities

– Lifelong education centers, cultural centers: One-on-one teaching or up to 4 persons with the installment of partitions in one space is allowed for lessons that involve the risk of droplet dispersal, such as singing or wind instruments.

– Accommodations: Number of room reservations limited to 2/3 room capacity; a ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues; prohibited from exceeding the capacity of people in one room

– A ban on gatherings at party rooms.

– Sales businesses with experiential activities and briefing sessions (regardless of being registered or unregistered): Ban on briefing sessions; ban on close contact between salespersons and customers during experiential activities.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners, and operators.

Classification of Multi-use Facilities ‘Priority’ Facilities (9 types) Bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha Singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers Restaurants/cafes/bakeries Regular Facilities (14 types) Internet cafes (PC bangs), wedding halls, funeral homes, private academies, job training centers Bathhouses/saunas, concert halls, movie theaters, amusement parks/water parks, multi-rooms/DVD rooms Indoor sports facilities, barbershops/hair salons, shops·marts·department stores, study rooms, and cafes

