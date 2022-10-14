Image: Maria Teresa
BIFF Coverage

Curtains Close on 27th Busan International Film Festival

The 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival concluded a successful 10-day run Friday night after the closing ceremonies hosted by Kwon Yul and Han Seonhwa and the screening of A Man, by director Ishikawa Kei.

This year which saw a return to normal, 161,145 people came to the theaters representing about 74% of the total seats possible for the festival.

In 2021, only 76,072 were able to attend and 18,000 people in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

17,166 people visited Community BIFF in Nampo-dong, while the Neighborhood BIFF attached 11,002 people around 14 districts in Busan — a sharp increase for both programs.

This year’s festival brought back the international flavor it usually has with a host of side events and parties which make the festival special.

The New Currents Award for best film was shared by Korean Lee Jeong-hong’s “a Wild Roomer” and India’s “Shivamma” by Jaishankar Aryar.

