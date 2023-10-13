Image: Johnny Ioannidis
BIFF Coverage

Curtains Close On the 28th Busan International Film Festival

By Haps Staff

Despite a turbulent summer, the 28th Busan International Film Festival concluded yesterday after its 10-day run showcasing an impressive array of cinematic talent worldwide.

The cumulative number of attendees for the various segments of the festival was as follows:

  • Film Festival: 142,432 individuals (with an estimated occupancy of approximately 82%)
  • Community BIFF: 11,092 participants (with an occupancy rate of 79.4%)
  • BIFF Everywhere: 8,228 attendees

This year, the festival awarded various accolades to outstanding films and industry professionals, recognizing their contributions to the world of cinema.

Among the notable winners were:

  • New Currents Award 1: “The Wrestler” by Iqbal H. Chowdhury (Bangladesh/Canada)
  • New Currents Award 2: “September 1923” by Mori Tatsuya (Japan)
  • Kim Ji Seok Award 1: “Paradise” by Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka/India)
  • Kim Ji Seok Award 2: “Bride Kidnapping” by Mirlan Abdykalykov (Krygyzstan)
  • Actor of the Year: Jang Sung-bum (Korea)
  • Actress of the Year: Oh Minae (Korea)
  • FIPRESCI Award: “That Summer’s Lie” by SOHN Hyun-lok (Korea)
  • NETPAC Award: “Solids by the Seashore” by Patiparn BOONTARIG (Thailand)
  • LG OLED New Currents Award: “Solids by the Seashore” by Patiparn BOONTARIG (Thailand)
  • LG OLED Vision Award: “The Berefts” by Jeong Beom, HUR Jang (Korea)
  • DGK PLUS M Award: “Work to Do” by PARK Hong-jun (Korea), “Isle of Snakes” by Eu-min KIM (Korea)
  • CGV Award: “Concerning My Daughter” by LEE Mirang (Korea)
  • KBS Independent Film Award: “House of the Seasons” by OH Jung-min (Korea)
  • CGK Award: “House of the Seasons” by Cinematographer LEE Jinkeun (Korea)
  • Critic b Award: “Last Summer” by CHOI Seung-woo (Korea)
  • Aurora Media Award: “House of the Seasons” by OH Jung-min (Korea)
  • Citizen Critics’ Award: “The Berefts” by Jeong Beom, HUR Jang (Korea)
  • Busan Cinephile Award: “Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club” by LEE Hyuk-rae (Korea)
  • The Choon-yun Award: KIM Ji-yeon (Korea)

The festival also emphasized its commitment to fostering talent through various programs like the Asian Film Academy, Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, and the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM).

These initiatives facilitated the exchange of ideas and supported emerging filmmakers in their cinematic endeavors, making the event a resounding success.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

BIFF Review: Red Rooms

Busan International Film Festival Announces ‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners

BIFF Review: An Owl, a Garden & The Writer

Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) Makes International Debut at BIFF’s Vietnam Night

Wavve and Proto Bring First Ever Hologram Trucks to BIFF

Winners of the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards Announced

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
18.2 ° C
18.2 °
18.2 °
63 %
2kmh
94 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 