Curtains Close On the 28th Busan International Film Festival

Despite a turbulent summer, the 28th Busan International Film Festival concluded yesterday after its 10-day run showcasing an impressive array of cinematic talent worldwide.

The cumulative number of attendees for the various segments of the festival was as follows:

Film Festival: 142,432 individuals (with an estimated occupancy of approximately 82%)

Community BIFF: 11,092 participants (with an occupancy rate of 79.4%)

BIFF Everywhere: 8,228 attendees

This year, the festival awarded various accolades to outstanding films and industry professionals, recognizing their contributions to the world of cinema.

Among the notable winners were: