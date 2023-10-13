Curtains Close On the 28th Busan International Film Festival

Despite a turbulent summer, the 28th Busan International Film Festival concluded yesterday after its 10-day run showcasing an impressive array of cinematic talent worldwide.
The cumulative number of attendees for the various segments of the festival was as follows:
- Film Festival: 142,432 individuals (with an estimated occupancy of approximately 82%)
- Community BIFF: 11,092 participants (with an occupancy rate of 79.4%)
- BIFF Everywhere: 8,228 attendees
This year, the festival awarded various accolades to outstanding films and industry professionals, recognizing their contributions to the world of cinema.
Among the notable winners were:
- New Currents Award 1: “The Wrestler” by Iqbal H. Chowdhury (Bangladesh/Canada)
- New Currents Award 2: “September 1923” by Mori Tatsuya (Japan)
- Kim Ji Seok Award 1: “Paradise” by Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka/India)
- Kim Ji Seok Award 2: “Bride Kidnapping” by Mirlan Abdykalykov (Krygyzstan)
- Actor of the Year: Jang Sung-bum (Korea)
- Actress of the Year: Oh Minae (Korea)
- FIPRESCI Award: “That Summer’s Lie” by SOHN Hyun-lok (Korea)
- NETPAC Award: “Solids by the Seashore” by Patiparn BOONTARIG (Thailand)
- LG OLED New Currents Award: “Solids by the Seashore” by Patiparn BOONTARIG (Thailand)
- LG OLED Vision Award: “The Berefts” by Jeong Beom, HUR Jang (Korea)
- DGK PLUS M Award: “Work to Do” by PARK Hong-jun (Korea), “Isle of Snakes” by Eu-min KIM (Korea)
- CGV Award: “Concerning My Daughter” by LEE Mirang (Korea)
- KBS Independent Film Award: “House of the Seasons” by OH Jung-min (Korea)
- CGK Award: “House of the Seasons” by Cinematographer LEE Jinkeun (Korea)
- Critic b Award: “Last Summer” by CHOI Seung-woo (Korea)
- Aurora Media Award: “House of the Seasons” by OH Jung-min (Korea)
- Citizen Critics’ Award: “The Berefts” by Jeong Beom, HUR Jang (Korea)
- Busan Cinephile Award: “Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club” by LEE Hyuk-rae (Korea)
- The Choon-yun Award: KIM Ji-yeon (Korea)
The festival also emphasized its commitment to fostering talent through various programs like the Asian Film Academy, Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, and the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM).
These initiatives facilitated the exchange of ideas and supported emerging filmmakers in their cinematic endeavors, making the event a resounding success.