Customized Services Provided at Four Underground Shopping Centers

By BeFM News

Customized services are being provided at four underground shopping centers in Busan to attract foreign tourists.

The Busan Infrastructure Corporation announced yesterday on the placement of translation and currency exchange guide QR banners for the convenience of foreign tourists visiting the Nampo, Gwangbok, Kookje, and Busan Station underground shopping centers.

Additionally, English promotional materials were created to guide operating hours, location, transportation, and nearby major tourist spots of the underground shopping centers.

