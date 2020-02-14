Customs Nabs Largest Seizure of Smuggled Cigarettes at Busan Port

Customs have found hundreds of thousands of packs of domestic cigarettes attempted to be smuggled through Busan Port.

The Busan Customs Office said earlier this week that three people have been placed under arrest for charges including violating the Additional Punishment Law on Specific Crimes, and are looking for another individual in their 40s.

They are accused of smuggling some 700,000 packs of domestic cigarettes worth 3.1 billion won in December last year as a way of disguising them as transshipment cargo to Russia via the Busan Port.

The goods were filled to almost full capacity in one 40-foot container.

Customs seized 450,000 packs out of 700,000 packs. The rest were already on the market.

Customs explained that this is the largest seizure of a single cigarette smuggling case ever.