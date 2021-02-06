Customs Seize 35kg of Cocaine at Busan New Port

A container with cocaine estimated to be worth 100 billion won has been seized at Busan New Port.

Customs headquarters office in Busan said yesterday that they have seized a container with 35kg of cocaine being shipped into Busan’s New Port. The drugs were found in the ship’s steering room.

The customs office said that the Liberian ship had arrived at the port on the 19th of last month was traveling from Columbia to its final destination in Qingdao, China.

The largest seizure at the port was 64kg in 2018.