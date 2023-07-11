Japan’s “D-Band” Performing @ Ol’55 This Saturday

On Saturday, July 15th, music enthusiasts are in for a treat with an exciting lineup at OL’55.

Headlining the night is “D-Band,” a dynamic five-piece pop/funk/r&b band hailing from the vibrant clubs of Nagoya, Japan. Prepare to groove to their infectious tunes and energetic performance.

Kicking off the evening is a special group known as The Soul Experiment. This talented ensemble will be making its debut on the OL’55 stage, delivering soulful selections that are sure to captivate the audience.

Adding to the lineup is HUG:E, a Busan-based acoustic trio with a modern rock sound. They will provide support and bring their unique musical style to complement the night.

With a combination of amazing music, delicious premium pizzas, and the signature OL’55 ambiance, this promises to be an unforgettable night.

Admission is free with music starting at 9:30 pm.