D-Camp Startup Lounge Busan to Open Today

The D-Camp Startup Lounge Busan will finally open on the 28th.

The city of Busan will open the ‘D-Camp Startup Lounge Busan on the Busan Eurasia Platform together with the Banking Youth Startup Foundation and BNK Busan Bank to revitalize the local startup ecosystem on the 28th. It is said that it will start operation in earnest.

The largest start-up foundation in Korea was established in 2012 with KRW 845 billion contributed by 19 companies from the first financial sector, operating the first complex hub D.CAMP in Korea and FRONT1, the world’s largest startup incubation space.

The lounge is D-Camp’s first regional base space, and it is used as a remote workspace for local entrepreneurs and to operate specialized programs for start-ups such as demo days, office hours, and corporate information (IR).

It is expected that the lounge will become an important base for the growth and leap of local startups in the future, such as where various startups gather in the lounge to communicate and exchange and grow together through domestic and foreign investment and networks with business partners.

The opening ceremony will be held on April 28 at 5:40 pm on the Busan Eurasia Platform where the lounge is located.

In addition to the opening ceremony, which serves as a signal for D-Camp to advance into the region, programs with the keyword ‘region’ will be held together.

From 1 pm on the 28th, an office hour where local fund operators provide 1:1 professional consulting on management and law for startups will be held, and from 4 pm on the same day, ‘D. DAY’ will be held.

‘D-Day’ with local fund managers is an event in which seven startups that have passed the preliminary round announce their business and determine the winning team after screening.