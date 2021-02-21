Image: Ananti Hilton
da MOIM’s Sushi Special Ends February 28

For sushi lovers, a special promotion at da MOIM at the Ananti Hilton ends at the end of this month.

Enjoy a variety of fresh sushi from the representative regions of Japan, one of the only opportunities in the city to experience this unique dining option without having to travel to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Period: Through February 28, 2021
Hours: Lunch (everyday) 12:00 – 15:00
Dinner (Sun-Thu) 18:00-21:30 | Dinner (Fri) 18:00-22:00 | Dinner (Sat) 17:30-22:00

Every Sunday lunch is operated as ‘Bubble Sunday’.

