Dadaepo Beach Steps Up Safety Measures After Two Middle Schoolers Drowned This Week

BeFM News

The safety management of Dadaepo Beach in Busan will be enforced at all times following an incident that drowned two middle school students.

The Busan Dadaepo Beach Management Office announced that it plans to strengthen the safety management of the beach in consultation with related agencies regarding the accident.

According to the management office, safety personnel will be on the beach even when the beach is closed to carry out surveillance activities.

Two people will be on standby duty at a fixed position, and two people will survey the beach by making patrols around the beach.

There will also be an outdoor broadcast on weather and water conditions.

In addition, signs and banners will be installed at five beaches warning visitors to be careful of any accidents.

Earlier this week, seven middle school students in Saha-gu, Busan, entered the closed Dadaepo Beach after completing remote classes on the 5th.

Five were rescued, and two had died.

 

