Saha-gu Temporarily Bans Entry to the Dadaepo Beach

Dadaepo Beach has temporarily banned entry to its sandy beach for the first time in five years due to the mass inflow of algae from the river.

Saha-gu Ward Office said yesterday that it has banned public entry into the Dadaepo Beach area from 9 am yesterday morning.

When rain fell in the central region, the Nakdong River weir and estuary were opened.

It is the first time in five years since 2017 that entry to the beach was banned at Dadaepo Beach due to algae.

The Saha-gu side plans to reopen the beach as soon as the green algae disappear, but the exact opening time is currently unknown.

An official from Saha-gu said, “It usually takes two to three days for the algae to be removed, but it seems that it will take some time this year as a large amount of algae had flowed into the ocean waters.”