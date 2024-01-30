Events

Winter Illumination at Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams

By Haps Staff

The ‘Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show has been running from April to October, but during the winter season the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as fountains, snowmen, Santa Claus and more.

The trees surrounding the area will also be lit up as well. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful lights from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. every day through February 12, 2024.

Event Information

Period: December 11, 2023 – February 12, 2024

Venue: Around Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams

Hours of Operation: 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 1 to Dadaepo Beach Station then leave through Exit No. 4

