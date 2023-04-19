Daegu-based Artist Andy Knowlton Returns With His Latest Project “The Art of Sonder”

American artist Andy Knowlton has returned with a new project in which he steps out of his traditional street art by incorporating discarded photos he found on the streets.

For several years, he amassed about 40 passport photos on city streets in Korea and abroad and was inspired to create “The Art of Sonder”, his latest creation which imagines the lives of the subjects from the photos.

The word “sonder” he explained, is a newly created word, which means “the profound feeling of realizing that everyone, including strangers, passed in the street, has a life as complex as one’s own”.

“It’s a very poetic word that almost forces you into a state of whimsy. I imagined the lives of the people in the photos and started writing little silly poems about them,” Knowlton said.

“Then, the idea to illustrate or animate them came to me, and I spent a whole year creating these short little episodes for ten of the people in my photo collection”.

“The Art of Sonder”

After collecting these photos in an old shoebox for years, an idea finally came to him, and Knowlton got to thinking about the people in the photos and started imagining their lives.

“It’s a bit different from my previous projects as it’s not really street art, but it is very much in the same spirit, I think,” he said.

He started writing silly little poems about them and then created short animations, or episodes for 10 of these complete strangers.

Each episode is no longer than two minutes. In them, he asks questions about the subjects, like “Are you a ventriloquist? Do you secretly squeeze all the Twinkies at 7-Eleven? Do you do voodoo? Do you have a pet monkey named Emily Spinach? Is your name Mildred?”.

He imagines all types of scenarios and places the characters in them, projecting his strange and quirky sense of humor onto these people.

“I used a mixture of digital collage and handmade crafts — dolls, a cardboard airplane, paper and clay characters, a wrestling ring, hand-stitched masks, a little wooden unicycle, and so on to create these episodes. Each one took about a month to make,” he said.

He continued: “I hope that people will not only be entertained by these episodes, but also, I want people to be filled with a sense of wonder, whimsy, and excitement for the endless possibilities that life provides us with. To sonder is a beautiful thing. It is to be aware of the stranger walking by you on the street. It is to understand, or at least attempt to understand their complexity and beauty. If this project makes you notice a passerby on the street with more curiosity or appreciation, I’d consider that a win.”

You can check out more of the artist’s work on Instagram at @andy_k_art