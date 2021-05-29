Daegu-based Artist Andy Knowlton Talks About His Inspiring “Red Mailbox Project”

Back in the fall of 2019, Daegu-based artist, Andy Knowlton had a vision.
The American artist’s idea was simple — to place a mailbox somewhere in his neighborhood and to leave handmade art pieces inside of it every day for a year for local people to discover and keep.
Having done many public art projects and installation art projects here in Korea in the past and specializing in street art and interactive art, they are all done with the purpose of spreading curiosity, wonder, and beauty.
His goal with this project was to make a place where people could come and find something unexpected — a small gift that could brighten up their day.
He built a small mailbox, painted it red, and planted it just outside a coffee shop in his neighborhood in Daegu with a sign letting people know that it was okay to open the box and keep whatever they find inside of it.
“The mailbox was set up in Dalseo-gu, Daegu. There was a coffee shop called Picnicle that was nice enough to let me place it just outside their door, so there was a relatively frequent flow of customers stopping by. It was perfect for me — just a quick two-minute bike ride from my apartment. I stopped by the mailbox every morning on my way to work and dropped off the day’s gift,” Knowlton said.
“I tried to make something different every day. It was a really fun artistic challenge for me to not repeat myself in the things I was creating. As I often do in my art, I tried to create pieces out of found or recycled materials,” Knowlton said.
He received a very positive reception from locals who would come to check out what was in the mailbox every day.
“People came and picked up the art each time I delivered it. I often found notes and poems inside the box, left there by people who were picking up the gifts. I even found cash in there once,” Knowlton said.
Months into the project, the city of Daegu then found itself as the epicenter of COVID-19 in Korea.
“Daegu was the epicenter of the virus here in Korea in the beginning and it felt even more important to try and provide some positivity for the community. I know it’s a small act to leave a little handmade toy or painting in a mailbox for a stranger, but you never know how it might make them feel. Hopefully, I inspired some people and made them feel good, even if just for a day,” he said.
As for the future, Knowlton likes to keep his plans a secret.
“I usually keep my future projects top secret until they’re ready to be released. I’m working hard on a street art project right now using materials I find on the streets. That’s about all I can tell you,” he said.
Another pet project of his is making Drunken Poet Dolls for which he has done for many years.
This is a project where he makes small dolls out of trash and leaves them on the streets for people to find and keep. In each doll’s hand is a small bottle with a poem inside of it.
“I started this project in 2012 when I lived in Seoul and since then, I’ve made and left Drunken Poet Dolls in over twenty different countries around the world. If I had to guess, I’d say I’ve probably made over 500 dolls by now. It’s a project I’ll continue to do for a very long time because it’s fun and brings me joy, and hopefully brings joy to the people who discover the art,” he said.
You can check out more of the artist’s work on Instagram at @andy_k_art and the Red Mailbox Project @red.mailbox.project
The Red Mailbox Project from Andy Knowlton on Vimeo.