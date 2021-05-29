Daegu-based Artist Andy Knowlton Talks About His Inspiring “Red Mailbox Project”

Back in the fall of 2019, Daegu-based artist, Andy Knowlton had a vision.

The American artist’s idea was simple — to place a mailbox somewhere in his neighborhood and to leave handmade art pieces inside of it every day for a year for local people to discover and keep.

Having done many public art projects and installation art projects here in Korea in the past and specializing in street art and interactive art, they are all done with the purpose of spreading curiosity, wonder, and beauty.

His goal with this project was to make a place where people could come and find something unexpected — a small gift that could brighten up their day.

He built a small mailbox, painted it red, and planted it just outside a coffee shop in his neighborhood in Daegu with a sign letting people know that it was okay to open the box and keep whatever they find inside of it.

“The mailbox was set up in Dalseo-gu, Daegu. There was a coffee shop called Picnicle that was nice enough to let me place it just outside their door, so there was a relatively frequent flow of customers stopping by. It was perfect for me — just a quick two-minute bike ride from my apartment. I stopped by the mailbox every morning on my way to work and dropped off the day’s gift,” Knowlton said.

Among the gifts were paintings, wooden toys, hand-drawn puzzles, hand-sewn bags, a chess set, clay figures, paper mache figures, tile pots, bookmarks, bracelets, necklaces, picture frames, slippers, masks, maracas, piggy banks, mobiles, coasters, rings, lamps, a birdhouse, pencil case, yo-yo, keychains, tops, fans, and a bunch more.