Daegu City’s Ambitious Plan to Transform The Arc Into an Ecological, Cultural, and Tourism Hub

Daegu City is set to embark on a remarkable transformation project that will elevate The Arc, a local attraction and waterside tourism hub, into a vibrant ecological, cultural, and tourism center.

This comes in response to consistent demands from citizens for improved accessibility to the area, despite its proximity to natural treasures like Dalseong Wetland, Daemyung Reservoir, and Hwawon Recreation Area.

The city will invest KRW 30 billion by 2025 (KRW 15 billion from national funds and KRW 15 billion from city funds) to revamp the confluence of the Geumho River and Nakdong River.

Plans include the installation of a landmark tourist pedestrian bridge, creating a Dumulmeori tourist attraction, and revitalizing water tourism.

The flagship element of this project is a 435-meter-long, 4 to 6-meter-wide landmark bridge adorned with a café, observatory, and falling fountain.

Nearby, a multi-purpose plaza, picnic area, The ARC beach, and wildflower garden will complement the bridge. The design aims for harmony with the natural surroundings, symbolizing the flight of water swallows and cranes.

Additionally, an observatory, rest area, and night lighting will be incorporated to create a space for citizens to enjoy nature at any time.

Water sports such as water skiing, jet skiing, paddle boats, and cruises will be encouraged, making the area a lively water leisure hub for young people.

This transformation is part of the Geumho River Renaissance Master Plan, with basic and detailed designs underway since May.

