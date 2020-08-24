Daegu International Airport Reopens its First International Flight Service

Daegu International Airport has reopened its first international flight with service to Yanji, China.

T’Way announced that it began operating the Daegu-Yanji flight from the 20th. The flight operates once a week with 140 seats or about 75% of capacity.

The airport was closed at the end of February and becomes the second airport in the nation to open international flights.

Jeju was the first to open when Jin Air opened service from Jeju-Xi’an, China last month.

Busan’s Gimhae International Airport still has not yet opened to international flights.