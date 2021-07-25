Image: Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters
Daegu Middle School Student Drowns at Haeundae Beach, Another Goes Missing

Haps Staff

A middle school student from Daegu drowned at Haeundae Beach after going swimming with two friends in the middle of the night.

A second teen remains missing as rescuers were frantically searching yesterday afternoon.

It was the first casualty of the summer holiday season at a beach in Busan.

According to the Busan Maritime Police Station, a report was received at 3:45 a.m. that two of three middle school students from Daegu could not get out of the water at Haeundae Beach.

The Coast Guard sent rescue boats to the scene and coordinated a search with police and firefighters.

Local media reported that the three middle school students came to Busan on the 23rd and were staying at a hotel near the beach.

On the 25th at 2:10 a.m., all three went to the beach and went swimming near the 7th watchtower.

About two hours later, two boys aged 15 and 14 were pushed out of the 50-meter control line.

Swimming at Haeundae Beach is prohibited from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. and no safety personnel was on the beach at that time.

