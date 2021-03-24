Image: Busan Central Police Station
Daegu Murder Suspect Caught by Police in Busan

Haps Staff

After a nationwide manhunt, a man wanted in connection for murder in Daegu was arrested in Busan on the 23rd.

According to the Busan police, an emergency request from the Daegu Police Agency was received on the 23rd at 11:20 a.m.

The request stated that a murder suspect had just used a payphone in Nampo-dong, Jung-gu.

The Nampo District of the Busan Central Police Station immediately mobilized all units to the area until they found a man matching the description near the International Market.

After following the suspect, police finally arrested him in front of a men’s bathroom at the Kukje underground shopping center.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Daegu Police Agency.

